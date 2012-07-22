(Updates with Murcia denial)
MADRID, July 22 Tiny Murcia was on course on
Sunday to be the second Spanish region to request help from the
central government to keep it afloat, as media reported half a
dozen local authorities were ready to follow in the footsteps of
Valencia.
How Spain's 17 indebted autonomous regions, locked out of
international debt markets, refinance 36 billion euros in debt
this year has been a major source of concern for investors ever
since they missed deficit targets last year.
Spain's central government set up an 18 billion euro ($22
billion) fund earlier this month to ease their funding pain.
Asked in a Q&A newspaper interview whether Murcia planned to
tap the fund created, the head of the local government, Ramon
Luis Valcarcel, answered "of course", and added that he hoped it
would be available for September.
"Nobody should think this money is a gift, the conditions
are going to be very tough," he was quoted as telling the paper.
"To give you an idea, between 200 to 300 million euros would be
asked for. But I don't know yet."
Murcia, with a population of 1.4 million on Spain's hot
south-eastern coast, later on Sunday sought to row back from the
comments, saying in a statement that it was studying the
possibility of using the funding mechanism but had not made a
decision.
A statement by the region said that Valcarcel had been
talking about "Hispanobonos", another funding mechanism that
would involve mutualising regional debt which has been discussed
as a possible option for the indebted regions.
But that measure has not yet been put in place and Murcia
must repay 430 million euros in loans in the second and third
quarters of 2012 with cash running short.
SPOOKED
Spanish media believe six regions will now reach out for
help after the announcement by the heavily indebted eastern
region of Valencia spooked financial markets on Friday,
complicating Madrid's efforts to stave off a full-blown
sovereign bailout.
On a tumultuous afternoon, the government also cut its
economic forecast for 2013, indicating Spain would stay mired in
recession well into next year after a contraction expected at
1.5 percent in 2012.
That slump, which has left almost half of those under 25 out
of work, has hammered revenues for regions who overcommitted in
Spain's credit-funded real estate boom over the past decade.
Media reports also listed Catalonia, Castilla La Mancha, the
Balearics, the Canary Islands or Andalucia as being likely
candidates to make use of the aid mechanism.
Catalonia, the biggest of Spain's regions by gross domestic
product also has the highest debt. It said this week it had not
decided whether to tap the funding mechanism or not, though it
is an increasingly likely candidate.
"We're working very hard to pay bills normally but the
pressure on our treasury is very high because the markets are
closed," Andreu Mas-Colell, Catalonia's Economy Minister told
Italy's La Repubblica newspaper in an interview.
In May, the Catalan President Artur Mas said the region was
running out of options for refinancing debt this year, and
Catalonia has long been calling for the creation of a funding
mechanism to help the regions.
