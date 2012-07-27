(Adds detail, background)
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, July 27 Spain said on Friday it would
fund a new liquidity mechanism to help the regions repay their
debts through a bank loan and would not have to tap the market
as worries mount the country could soon be forced to seek a
full-scale bailout.
The Spanish government announced earlier this month it would
set up a 18-billion-euro fund to ease the autonomous communities
funding concerns. It had so far said the instrument would be
financed by an extraordinary payment of 6 billion euros ($7
billion) from the state lottery while the rest would fall on the
Treasury.
The move had unnerved investors further as it added a new
12-billion-euro burden to the Treasury's already challenging
financing program until the end of the year. Banks shouldering
part of the financing would provide some relief.
Spain's borrowing costs reached new euro-era highs this week
before easing on Thursday after the head of the European Central
Bank Mario Draghi signalled the institution would take action to
back Spain and Italy weather a financial storm.
"The funding of those 18 billion euros will not alter the
issuance calendar of the Treasury," Secretary for Economy
Fernando Jimenez Latorre said during a news conference.
"We'll use a loan from the lottery of around 6 billion
euros, we've agreed with credit entities a loan of around 8
billion euros and then the Treasury has a comfortable cash
situation to face possible funding needs from the regions."
He did not give details on which banks would give the loan.
Spain requested an up to 100-billion-euro credit line for its
crippled banking system in June.
Spain still has to tap the market for 27 billion euros to
complete its medium- and long-term funding program for the year
and will need to find around another 10 billion euros to finance
a deficit higher than initially expected.
It also needs to repay 35 billion euros in short-term paper
falling due by the end of the year and faces important debt
repayments at the end of October but the country can count on a
cash buffer of around 29 billions euros to meet its obligations.
The regions, which have been shut out of financial markets
for most of the year, face a funding crunch in the last two
months of 2012.
The indebted eastern region of Valencia was the first of the
country's 17 provinces to announce last Friday it would need
financial assistance from Madrid.
But half a dozen regions are believed to soon follow its
steps, including the tiny Murcia and the big Catalonia, which
represents about one fifth on Spain's total economic output and
has total debts of about 40 billion euros.
