MADRID Nov 5 Spain's government will extend an 18 billion euro ($23 billion)liquidity fund set up this year to cover the financing needs of the country's indebted regions, a spokesman for the Treasury Ministry told Reuters on Monday.

"In the same way that the fund was created for the end of this year, it will be extended into 2013 to provide liquidity to the regions," the spokesman said, without giving further details.

Nine regions have asked for aid from the fund so far this year.