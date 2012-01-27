TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
MADRID Jan 27 Spain has decreed an end to subsidies to new generating plants running on renewable energy sources to prevent debts held by utilities from escalating, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Friday.
Speaking after a weekly cabinet meeting, Soria said the decree would be temporary and the country was not turning its back on renewables.
It was aiming for "a balanced mix (of energy supply) in which renewable energy will play a major role," he said.
The subsidies have been adding billions of euros per year to Spanish energy companies' debt piles.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by John Stonestreet)
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.