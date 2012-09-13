(Adds details)
MADRID, Sept 13 Spanish oil company Repsol
saw bids of around 5 billion euros ($5.16 billion) for
a 750-million-euro 5.5-year bond on Thursday, a company
spokesman said.
The issue was priced at mid-swaps plus 335 basis points, he
said.
The lead banks for the sale are Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UBS said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters news and markets analysis service.
Repsol is the latest in a slew of Spanish corporates that
have rushed to issue debt after an European Central Bank plan to
buy sovereign debt of countries which requested aid brought
financing costs down to five-month lows for euro zone
peripheries.
($1 = 0.7759 euros)
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Fiona Ortiz)