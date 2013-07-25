MADRID, July 25 Spanish oil company Repsol's
stake in Gas Natural Fenosa no longer made
sense after the sale of its liquid natural gas (LNG) asset,
Repsol's Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said on
Thursday.
"We are not in a hurry, but it is true, that is something we
have to seriously think about," he said during a conference call
on Repsol's first half earnings, adding that the "rationale"
behind holding the stake had been lost.
Repsol holds just over 30 percent of Gas Natural.
On Feb. 26, Repsol said it had sold a block of liquefied
natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $6.7
billion.