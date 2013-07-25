MADRID, July 25 Spanish oil company Repsol's stake in Gas Natural Fenosa no longer made sense after the sale of its liquid natural gas (LNG) asset, Repsol's Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said on Thursday.

"We are not in a hurry, but it is true, that is something we have to seriously think about," he said during a conference call on Repsol's first half earnings, adding that the "rationale" behind holding the stake had been lost.

Repsol holds just over 30 percent of Gas Natural.

On Feb. 26, Repsol said it had sold a block of liquefied natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $6.7 billion.