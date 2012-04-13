MADRID, April 13 Spain said on Friday that any
decision that Argentina may take against Repsol's YPF
unit would be very negative for Spanish interests and warned it
would take measures against the South American country if
needed.
"If a (nationalisation) decision were taken it would be very
negative for Spanish interests and the duty of this government
is to defend Spain's interests with all its might," Deputy Prime
Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said after a weekly cabinet
meeting.
"If the government had to take measures it would, without a
doubt," she said.
Speculation has swirled for weeks that the Argentine
government could take or buy a stake in YPF or even nationalise
it. President Cristina Fernandez had been expected to make an
announcement on Thursday but did not.
(Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)