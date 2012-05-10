MADRID May 10 Spain's oil major Repsol said on Thursday its lawyers are studying the legality of Argentina's expropriation of 51 percent of YPF from the group.

"Our legal council is working on a definition of the legal path to follow and has already started some actions," the group's Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said during a conference call following the first quarter earnings. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day)