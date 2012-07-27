MADRID, July 27 Spain's Deputy Prime Minister
said on Friday there won't be any full-scale bailout of the
country, it was not an option being looked at and it was not
possible.
"Spain will not seek a rescue and it is not an option,"
Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said during a news conference
following the weekly cabinet meeting.
"What we are working on is the implementation of the
agreements reached at the European Council, which were then
announced and which will permit a greater stability in the euro
zone, through the fiscal union, the monetary union and the
liquidity measures," she said.
A full-scale bailout was not possible in the case of Spain,
she said.
The country is deemed by analysts too big to be bailed out.
A euro zone official told Reuters on Friday Spain had for
the first time conceded it might need a full EU/IMF bailout
worth 300 billion euros ($366 billion) if its borrowing costs
remain unsustainably high.
(Reporting by the Madrid bureau, writing by Julien Toyer;
Editing by Paul Day)