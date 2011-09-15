MADRID, Sept 15 Spain's lower house of Parliament passed the euro zone accord which lays out the terms of a second aid package for Greece and grants new powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) on Thursday.

The changes are designed to increase the effective lending capacity of the EFSF to 440 billion euros ($601.3 billion) and allow it to lend governments money to recapitalise their banks.

It also permits the rescue fund to provide precautionary loans to countries under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign bonds, in exceptional circumstances, to member states.

Spain was widely expected to pass the bill. (Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez and Paul Day) ($1=.7317 EURO)