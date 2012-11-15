BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MADRID Nov 15 Spain's Economy Minister repeated on Thursday that the country had no need for rescue money from the International Monetary Fund.
"From the point of view of money, Spain does not need any help from the IMF. Spain is always in contact with the IMF," he said after a weekly cabinet meeting.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.