MADRID Nov 29 Spanish retail sales fell by 7.0 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, official data showed on Tuesday after a revised fall of 5.6 percent in September. The data from the National Statistics Institute marked the 16th month in a row of falling retail sales data. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.