MADRID, Sept 27 Spanish retail sales fell by 2.1 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in August, official data showed on Thursday after a revised fall of 7.4 percent in July.

The data from the National Statistics Institute marked the 26th month in a row of falling retail sales data. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)