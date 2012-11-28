UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats with no changes to text)
MADRID Nov 28 Spanish retail sales fell by 9.7 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, official data showed on Wednesday, after a revised fall of 11.0 percent in September.
September data was revised down marginally from a fall of 10.9 percent, which was the sharpest fall on record.
The data from the National Statistics Institute for October marked the 28th month in a row of falling retail sales data. The consensus forecast for October was for a fall of 11.5 percent.
Retail sales data have been hit sharply from September at the onset of a rise in value-added tax to 21 percent, up three percentage points, hurting an already fragile consumer sector. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Sarah White)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources