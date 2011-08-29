* Retail sales down 3.9 percent in July (-5.5 pct f'cast)

* Sales slide continues for 13th consecutive month

* Mortgage lending fell 47.1 pct in June

(Adds details)

MADRID, Aug 29 Spain's weak retail sector and fragile housing market shrank further year on year, data showed on Monday, leaving an upturn in consumer demand in the country's struggling economy a distant prospect.

Retail sales fell 3.9 percent in July in calendar-adjusted terms after a revised 7.2 percent fall in June. That was the thirteenth straight monthly fall, as cash-strapped consumers shied away from summer shopping. Economists had forecast a fall of 5.5 percent.

Other data also from the National Statistics Institute showed mortgage lending fell by 47.1 percent in June on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

Spain's GDP grew by a meagre 0.2 percent in the second quarter of the year from the first, and even that growth rate may cool if an expected downturn in the global economy takes hold.

Spain's recovery such as it is has been based on growth in exports, with consumers burdened by high debt due in major part to the collapse of a housing bubble in 2008.

The retail sales data showed falls across the main components, with household goods and food both falling sharply.

(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by John Stonestreet)

(nigel.davies@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 2158; Reuters Messaging: nigel.davies.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))