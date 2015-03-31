(Adds details on data)

MARCH, March 31 Spanish retail sales rose for the seventh straight month in February, adding to signs that domestic demand, traditionally a growth driver, is regaining momentum after slumping during the country's long economic crisis.

The Bank of Spain forecasts the economy will grow by about 2.8 percent in 2015.

A deep recession ended in mid-2013, but internal demand, which had comprised about two-thirds of gross domestic product, has remained under pressure due to sky-high unemployment.

Retail sales rose 2.7 percent on a calendar-adjusted basis in February, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday, following a revised 4.0 percent increase in January.

Retail sales have grown in 10 of the past 11 months after mostly falling over the previous three years.

But Tuesday's data showed that the recovery in spending is patchy in a country where unemployment still affects about a quarter of the working population.

In Catalonia and Madrid, both wealthy regions, sales grew at 3.7 percent and 4.1 percent respectively, while in the country's most populous province Andalusia, where unemployment is 35 percent, sales only rose 0.5 percent.

Nationally, only food and large chain store sales are back at the levels of 2010. Food sales rose 0.4 percent on the previous year. Sales at large chain stores climbed 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; additional reporting by Robert Hetz; editing by John Stonestreet)