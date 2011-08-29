* Retail sales down 3.9 percent in July (-5.5 pct f'cast)

* Sales slide continues for 13th consecutive month

* Mortgage lending fell 47.9 pct, lowest since Apr. 2009

By Nigel Davies

MADRID, Aug 29 Spain's weak retail sector and fragile housing market shrank further year-on-year, data showed on Monday, leaving an upturn in consumer demand in the country's struggling economy a distant prospect.

Retail sales fell 3.9 percent in July in calendar-adjusted terms after a revised 7.2 percent fall in June, as cash-strapped consumers shied away from summer shopping.

It was the thirteenth straight monthly drop. Economists had forecast a decline of 5.5 percent.

"The sharp fall in retail sales during July is in line with other indicators suggesting the economy is under increasing pressure after real GDP growth slowed to 0.2% quarter-on-quarter," said Raj Badiani, analyst at IHS global insight.

"More specifically, it suggests that the economy will struggle to sustain the surprise 0.6% quarter-on-quarter rise in overall consumer spending in the second quarter."

Other data also from the National Statistics Institute showed mortgage lending fell by 47.1 percent in June on a non-seasonally adjusted basis. That was the biggest fall since April 2009 when it fell by 51.9 percent.

"Pressures on banks' funding costs have certainly increased and this has translated into a more pronounced downtrend in mortgage lending," said Tullia Bucco, economist at UniCredit.

Spain's borrowing costs soared to record highs at the start of August as investors remain concerned the country could be the fourth euro zone state to need a bailout.

The key risk premium on Spanish ten-year debt compared with German bunds has fallen by over 100 basis points over the past month as the European Central Bank stepped in to buy debt of weaker periphery countries.

Spain's GDP grew by a meagre 0.2 percent in the second quarter of the year from the first, and even that may cool if an expected downturn in the global economy takes hold.

Spain's recovery has been based on growth in exports, with consumers burdened by high debt due in major part to the collapse of a housing bubble in 2008.

Spain's government cut sales tax on new house purchases to 4 percent from 8 percent on Aug. 19, in an attempt to stimulate demand with close to a million houses estimated to be unsold.

However, analysts doubt the measures will have much effect given Spain's unemployment rate stands close to 21 percent, and banks remain reluctant to lend.

The retail sales data showed falls across the main components, with household goods and food both falling sharply.

