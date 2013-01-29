UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Jan 29 Spanish retail sales fell by 10.7 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in December, official data showed on Tuesday, compared to a fall of 7.8 percent in November.
Monthly retail sales in Spain have fallen for 30 straight months according to the National Statistics Institute, with September's 11 percent drop the sharpest fall on record. (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources