MADRID Jan 29 Spanish retail sales fell by 10.7 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in December, official data showed on Tuesday, compared to a fall of 7.8 percent in November.

Monthly retail sales in Spain have fallen for 30 straight months according to the National Statistics Institute, with September's 11 percent drop the sharpest fall on record. (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)