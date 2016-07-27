UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, July 27 Spanish retail sales rose by a higher-than-expected 5.6 percent in June from a year earlier on a seasonally-adjusted basis, up from 2.3 percent in May and marking the biggest increase since October, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to rise 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources