MADRID Nov 20 Loss-making Spanish real estate group Reyal Urbis said on Tuesday its borrowings outweighed the value of its assets as it pursued talks to refinance around 4 billion euros ($5 billion) of debt.

The company, suffering in the aftermath of Spain's 2008 property crash, said talks with its creditors were continuing with no end in sight as yet.

"It's not possible to evaluate the possibilities of reaching a refinancing agreement," the company said.

The hangover from a decade-long building binge fueled by cheap credit has left Spain with more than half a million unsold new homes and scores of property groups going to the wall, with house prices down around 40 percent from their peak.

Reyal Urbis's assets were worth 4.2 billion euros at end-June, according to independent assessor Jones Lang Lasalle, compared with debt of 4.3 billion, the company said.

The company, whose creditors include Santander, BBVA, Bankia and Popular, on Nov. 2 reported a sharp drop in nine-month revenue and a net loss of 258 million euros.

Reyal Urbis said on Oct. 23 that if it did not reach agreement with its creditors it might need to seek creditor protection. ($1 = 0.7811 euros) (Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Holmes)