LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Extremely poor performance of assets
in Spanish RMBS, which in some cases means there is simply not
enough performing collateral in the portfolios to service
required cashflows, could lead to a wave of debilitating
defaults in subordinate tranches.
In the cases of TDA 25 and TDA 28, loans more than 90 days
in arrears (including those in default) amount to 19.64% and
21.23% of the original portfolio balance in the September
investor report, according to S&P.
And defaulted loans as a proportion of the current loan
balance exceed 20% in both issues - running at 23.62% and 21.02%
respectively. The negative impact of these defaults on the
transaction structures is compounded by paltry recovery levels
on the mortgage loans.
In TDA 25, the total of defaulted loans is EUR40.6m and in
TDA 28 it is EUR78.1m, but only EUR2.1m and EUR1.7m has been
recovered from these troubled loans respectively - just 5.17%
and 2.17%.
One reason for the low recovery rate is that Banca Civica,
parent company of Credifimo which originated more than 80% of
the loans, has not been exercising its first refusal right to
acquire repossessed properties since December 2009.
Instead the trustee, TdA SGFT, has been managing the
repossessed assets and selling them on behalf of the issuer. But
with recovery proceeds being so low S&P has asked Banca Civica
and TdA SGFT to provide more details on the recoveries.
INSUFFICIENT CREDIT ENHANCEMENT
The agency wants to dig deeper into the statistics because a
high default rate increases the senior bonds' reliance on
recoveries, and given the low proceeds generated so far, the
bonds are seriously undercollateralised.
S&P estimates that the Class A notes of TDA 25 are
undercollateralised by 12% of their current balance and the
senior notes of TDA 28 by 10%.
The impact on bond holders is that due to the magnitude of
non-performing assets, the payment rate on the underlying
portfolio will slow. However, many Spanish banks began buying
back their securitised bonds in the aftermath of the 2007
financial market collapse so the exact proportion held by
third-parties is difficult to determine.
While both tranches have paid down by around EUR100m since
closing (TDA 25 Class A was EUR250.3m launched in July 2006 and
TDA 28 EUR414m in July 2007), the credit enhancement is not
sufficient to maintain the notes' A+ and A ratings.
These have been slashed to B by S&P, marking a rapid
deterioration for securities that were rated AAA as recently as
February and May 2010 respectively. S&P's previous action on TDA
25's top tranche was a downgrade to A+ from AAA in one move in
December 2009 for performance reasons. The first action on TDA
28 was a downgrade to AA in February 2010 and then to A three
months later.
The remaining bonds have already defaulted and been
downgraded to D between June 2009 and July 2010 due interest
deferral trigger breaches.
These mechanisms are introduced in some structures to
protect the senior notes. If defaults exceed predetermined
levels on a particular class of notes, the interest is diverted
to the top of the capital structure. And for the rating
agencies, any non-payment of interest of principal constitutes a
default.
Santander Hipotecario 4 has also struggled with a high
proportion of non-performing assets, culminating in a principal
loss for Classes C, D, E and F.
Three weeks ago the issuer announced its intention to redeem
the bonds on October 17, and S&P calculated that the deal was
facing a loss at redemption due to the EUR156m principal
deficiency ledger.
This is the difference between the amount of bonds
outstanding, EUR942.34m, and the volume of mortgages in the
portfolio that were performing (i.e. not in arrears),
EUR785.735m, and equated to 16.62% of the bonds.
This percentage was about five points higher than the level
of credit enhancement available to the senior notes. There were
sufficient funds to repay interest and principal in full on
Classes A1, A2, A3 and B, but the remaining tranches lost out.
Moody's also has a negative view on the level of credit
enhancement supporting Spanish RMBS, and put 112 tranches from
77 deals on review for downgrade this afternoon for that very
reason. The agency cited the downgrade of Spain, explaining that
the factors that caused that rating action "may lead to a
significant and uniform deterioration in Spanish RMBS asset
performance."
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
Based on these examples, and the current economic struggles
in Spain, the prognosis for large swathes of the RMBS market
there is not good.
"With austerity measures being implemented as well as the
turmoil in the sovereign markets still ongoing, this is likely
to increase the pressure on Spanish RMBS deals and hence cause
arrears to also increase," said Barclays Capital analyst Dipesh
Mehta in a research note.
And it is not only consumer exposures that threaten Spanish
banks' stability, as the overall non-performing loan ratio of
Spain's top five commercial lenders (based on their activities
in Spain only) rose 21bp to 4.95% in the third quarter,
according to Barclays analysts in a separate research paper.
The banking system as a whole has suffered a 61bp increase
in NPLs to 7.21% over the three months ending August 31, the
largest quarterly increase since March 2009.
Adjusting the ratio to include distressed real estate assets
the banks have on balance sheet, the NPL for the top five rose
to 7.21%, 2.67% higher than the reported average, the analysts
said.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)