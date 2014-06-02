* King to step down for political reasons - royal source
* Announcement was delayed until after European elections
* Once-popular king lost public support in recent years
* Prince Felipe held in greater public esteem
(Adds demonstrations across the country)
By Rodrigo De Miguel and Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, June 2 Spain's King Juan Carlos said on
Monday he would abdicate in favour of his son Prince Felipe,
aiming to revive the scandal-hit monarchy at a time of economic
hardship and growing discontent with the wider political elite.
"A new generation is quite rightly demanding to take the
lead role," Juan Carlos, 76, said on television, hours after a
surprise announcement from Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy that the
monarch would step down after almost 40 years on the throne.
The once-popular monarch, who helped to smooth Spain's
transition to democracy in the 1970s after the Francisco Franco
dictatorship, seemed increasingly out of touch in recent years.
He took a secret luxury elephant-hunting trip to Botswana in
2012, at a time when one in four Spanish workers was jobless and
the government teetered on the brink of a debt default.
A corruption scandal in the family and his visible infirmity
have also eroded public support. Polls show greater support for
the low-key Felipe, 46, who has not been tarnished by the
corruption allegations.
The king's younger daughter, Princess Cristina, and her
husband, Inaki Urdangarin, are both under investigation and a
judge is expected to decide soon whether to put Urdangarin on
trial on charges of embezzling 6 million euros in public funds
through his charity. He and Cristina deny wrongdoing.
Rajoy said the king, who walks with a cane after multiple
hip operations and struggled to speak clearly during an
important speech earlier this year, was stepping down for
personal reasons.
But a source at the royal palace told Reuters that political
factors had driven the decision. The source said the king had
decided in January to step down, but delayed the announcement
until after the European Union election on May 25.
ANTI-MONARCHIST SENTIMENT
Political analysts said the ruling conservative People's
Party (PP) was eager to put the more popular Felipe on the
throne to try to combat increasing anti-monarchist sentiment;
small leftist and anti-establishment parties did surprisingly
well in the election.
Spain is only just pulling out of a long recession that has
dented faith in politicians and state institutions as well as
the royal family. The PP and the Socialists, which have
dominated politics since the return to democracy, are committed
to the monarchy, but polled less than 50 percent between them.
The smaller leftist parties Podemos and United Left and the
green party Equo, which together took 20 percent in the European
vote, all called on Monday for a referendum on the monarchy.
"People are calling for political regeneration, a change in
the institutional functioning of the state after around 40 years
of democracy, and they've started with the royals," said Jordi
Rodriguez Virgili, professor of political communication at
Navarra University.
Thousands demonstrated on Monday night across Spain's main
cities to demand a plebiscite.
"I came here because I believe we should at least vote in a
referendum. Three out of four Spaniards have not decided to have
this (political) system, so I think it would be fair," said
Hector Munoz, a 25-year-old student demonstrating in Madrid's
Puerta del Sol square.
Spain does not have a law that precisely regulates
abdication and succession. Rajoy's cabinet was due to hold an
extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to set out the steps for the
crown prince to take over as King Felipe VI. The transition will
probably be accomplished by passing a law through parliament,
where the PP has an absolute majority.
NEED FOR CHANGE
"We've been hearing continuously over the last few months
about the necessity for deep change. The feeling is that the
European elections have been a turning point and I believe the
decision has been made in this context," said Rafael Rubio,
constitutional expert at Madrid's Complutense University.
A survey in January by Sigma Dos found 62 percent of
Spaniards in favour of the king stepping down, compared with
just 45 percent a year earlier. Only 41 percent had a 'good' or
'very good' opinion of the king.
Felipe, by contrast, has a 66 percent approval rating and
the poll indicated that most Spaniards believed the monarchy
could recover its prestige if he ascended the throne.
"Felipe has a lot more energy to do the job," said
36-year-old student Alfonso Romero.
Political analysts speculated that Felipe may try to promote
dialogue between Rajoy and Catalan President Artur Mas, who is
leading a movement to break away from Spain. Mas said on Monday
that Felipe's succession would not dissuade him from trying to
hold a referendum on independence for Catalonia in November.
The prince, who has had a growing role in ceremonial events
in the past year, is seen as more practical and in tune with
current affairs than Juan Carlos, a jovial skier and sailor once
beloved for his common touch and seen as much more accessible
than the older generations of British royals.
Juan Carlos will be the third European monarch to abdicate
in just over a year. Albert of Belgium left the throne to his
son Philippe on July 2013 and Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands
stepped down in April 2013 to make way for her son
Willem-Alexander.
Felipe married divorced journalist Letizia Ortiz in 2004 and
they have two daughters. The royal family began a Twitter feed
(@CasaReal) on their 10th wedding anniversary, May 21, with
tweets on both Juan Carlos and Felipe's weekend visit to El
Salvador for the swearing in of President Salvador Sanchez
Ceren.
The prince was in Spain on Monday but had no official events
planned until Tuesday, when he is scheduled to appear with the
king at the El Escorial monastery and former royal palace.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Ruiz, Tracy Rucinski, Sarah
Morris, Paul Day and Blanca Rodriguez in Madrid, Andres Gonzalez
in Toledo, and Alison Williams in Paris; writing by Fiona Ortiz
and Julien Toyer; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Kevin Liffey)