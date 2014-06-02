MADRID, June 2 Spain's King Juan Carlos has
decided to abdicate for political reasons rather than because of
his ailing health, a source at the royal palace told Reuters on
Monday.
"It's a political decision. He is abdicating given the new
challenges in Spain because he thinks it's necessary to make way
for the new generation," the source said.
The king made the decision to step down in January and told
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Socialist opposition leader
Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba of it in April, added the source.
The announcement was delayed until after the European
elections to avoid affecting the vote, the source said.
