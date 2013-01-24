MADRID Jan 24 Spain's Sabadell will
probably pay back 1.5 billion euros ($1.99 billion) of long-term
funds in January that it borrowed from the European Central
bank, its chairman said on Thursday.
"We will probably return something, ...some 1.5 billion
euros in this first window," Sabadell's Chairman Josep Oliu told
a new conference.
The bank took 24 billion euros of three-year cheap financing
from the ECB in December 2011 and February 2012.
Oliu added that that Sabadell would study the purchase of
state-rescued Catalunya Banc, along with other possible
acquisition candidates.
($1 = 0.7530 euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah White,; editing by
Tracy Rucinski)