MADRID Nov 27 Spanish bank Sabadell
is negotiating the sale of a portfolio of loans with a face
value of 650 million euros ($881.4 million) in a deal in which
it expects to earn 45 million euros, the bank said on Wednesday.
Failed loans are a hangover from a Spanish real estate
bubble which burst in 2008, leaving banks saddled with billions
in bad or doubtful debt.
The bank said it had already written down losses on the
loans and a deal to sell the portfolio should be signed in the
first two weeks of December, following talks with several
investment funds.
Newspaper Expansion reported earlier that potential buyers
were Norway's Aktiv Kapital and U.S. hedge fund Elliott. Neither
were immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and
David Holmes)