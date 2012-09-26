MADRID, Sept 26 Spain will freeze civil servants wages when it approves its budget plan for 2013 at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Thursday, two trade union sources said on Wednesday.

The sources, who were briefed on talks between the labour unions and the treasury ministry where the announcement was made, also said the government would further restrict hiring of civil servants.

The budget would however keep a supplementary payment made to civil servants at periods such as Christmas, the source added. This payment has been scrapped in 2012.

Spain cut wages for civil servants in 2010 by an average of 5 percent, and froze them in 2011 and for 2012.

A Treasury spokeswoman could not comment on the matter.