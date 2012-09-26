MADRID, Sept 26 Spain will freeze civil servants
wages when it approves its budget plan for 2013 at an
extraordinary cabinet meeting on Thursday, two trade union
sources said on Wednesday.
The sources, who were briefed on talks between the labour
unions and the treasury ministry where the announcement was
made, also said the government would further restrict hiring of
civil servants.
The budget would however keep a supplementary payment made
to civil servants at periods such as Christmas, the source
added. This payment has been scrapped in 2012.
Spain cut wages for civil servants in 2010 by an average of
5 percent, and froze them in 2011 and for 2012.
A Treasury spokeswoman could not comment on the matter.