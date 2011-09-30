* Will increase dividend payment from 2013 -chairman

MADRID, Sept 30 Spain's Santander will maintain a 50 percent payout to shareholders, irrespective of the economic environment, its chairman said on Friday, and will raise dividend payments from 2013 in line with an expected recovery in earnings.

"The aim is to maintain a payout of 50 percent in the good and the bad years," Emilio Botin told investors and analysts at a conference in London.

On Thursday, the eurozone's biggest bank told investors it expects to return to levels of Return on Equity (RoE) of 12-14 percent in 2014. Santander's RoE dropped to 9.4 percent in the first half of this year.

Botin was also upbeat about Santander´s Spanish business, hit by a recession which has left one in five unemployed. A downturn in the property sector after a decade-long boom has fuelled a sharp increase in bad loans at all Spanish banks.

"I think the contribution to earnings from Spain could be the biggest positive surprise for investors in the next few years," said Botin.

Analysts said the message from the bank over the two-day investor conference has been very positive, as it also reassured on its capital levels at a time when wholesale funding markets have shut for European banks in the middle of the debt crisis.

Santander Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz said the bank is comfortable with its capital levels and there are no plans to raise capital.

Santander has firmly distanced itself from the country's troubled savings banks sector, which wrapped up a nine-month restructuring process on Friday.

"The news from Santander has been good, with perhaps more caution on its UK business due to regulatory change and other issues," a bank analyst at a Spanish brokerage said.

At 1420 GMT, Santander shares were up 0.06 percent at 6.19 euros, outperforming a 2.88 percent drop in the European bank index . (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by David Hulmes)