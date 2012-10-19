MADRID Oct 19 Spanish bank Santander
and Elavon, a U.S. Bancorp-owned credit-card payment processor,
are to jointly develop a credit and debit card payment service
in Spain.
Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, said on Friday it
will own 49 percent of the venture with the remaining 51 percent
held by Elavon.
The Spanish lender will transfer its domestic payment
services worth 166 million euros ($217 billion) excluding those
of majority-owned subsidiary, Banesto, to the new
group.
Santander will obtain about 124 million euros gross income
from the deal which, it said, it will use to help cover pending
capital requirements demanded of Spanish banks against potential
real estate losses.