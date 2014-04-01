(Adds quote from Marin, background)
MADRID, April 1 Spanish bank Santander's
U.S. unit does not need extra capital, Chief Executive
Javier Marin said on Tuesday, though he added that plans for
dealing with a financial crisis, rejected by the Federal Reserve
last week, needed improving.
Marin said Santander's U.S. arm would have to adjust its
capital plan before resubmitting it to the Federal Reserve,
though he did not say how it could be adjusted or when it would
be submitted.
Santander was one of three non-U.S. based banks, alongside
RBS and HSBC, whose plans were kicked back
after scrutiny from the Federal Reserve.
The Fed did not take issue with the quantity of capital held
by banks in their U.S. units, but rather with aspects of their
internal controls and risk modelling.
Marin acknowledged the bank "had come out a little worse on
a qualitative level ... We will need to adjust a few things ...
there are a few things we obviously need to improve," he told
journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Madrid.
"There is a certain learning curve here ... we need to
refine the process," he said.
Santander, RBS and HSBC said last week they would resubmit
their plans.
Santander has been trumpeting the United States, which
provided 10 percent of the group's profits in 2013, as a key
part of its growth strategy.
It has said it aims to double profits by 2016 in its
north-eastern U.S. banking business, which used to be known as
Sovereign and has been rebranded Santander, to $2 billion.
In February, Santander Holdings USA, which groups the
banking business as well as Santander Consumer Finance,
issued $1.75 billion of shares to parent company Santander as it
raised capital to back its growth plans.
Marin said the bank's latest capital moves in the United
States had not been taken into account by the Fed in its review.
The U.S. central bank said last week it objected to
Santander's plan for dealing with a stressed financial
circumstances due to "widespread and significant deficiencies"
across its capital planning processes.
Those included specific problems in governance, internal
controls, risk management and its assumptions and analysis that
support capital planning.
