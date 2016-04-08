MADRID, April 8 Spain's biggest bank Santander
plans to lay off 460 employees at its headquarters in
Madrid on top of the 1,200 already announced as part of a
country-wide restructuring plan, a union said on Friday.
Under pressure to trim costs, Santander said last week it
would close around 450 small domestic branches as part of the
overhaul in response to rising regulatory costs and a push into
digital services.
Santander, which has around 24,000 staff in Spain, declined
to comment.
Early retirements at Santander's Madrid headquarters would
make up a small proportion of the proposed staff reductions
while others would be offered payoffs to leave, the union UGT
said in a statement after talks with the lender.
UGT said it would call on the bank to substantially reduce
the number of lay-offs.
Spanish banks have been cutting costs since a 2012 financial
crisis. Profits have since recovered, but Spain still has among
the highest number of bank branches per person of any country in
the world.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick and Susan
Thomas)