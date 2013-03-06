BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
MADRID, March 6 Spanish bank Santander on Wednesday said it was offering to buy back up to $12 billion of subordinated bonds, including securities in dollars, pounds sterling and euros.
The lender said it was offering to buy back up to 6.5 billion euros ($8.47 billion) of subordinated perpetual bonds and 2.2 billion pounds ($3.33 billion) of similar securities.
Santander also offered to buy back up to $257 million of subordinated bonds. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) ($1 = 0.6614 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: