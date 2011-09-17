MADRID, Sept 17 Spanish bank Santander has registered with Spain's securities regulator to issue up to 7.5 billion euros ($10.3 billion) of commercial paper.

Santander, the world's eighth largest bank by market capitalisation, said in the filing dated Friday that it would sell at least 5 billion euros in 3-month to 18-month paper to retail and institutional clients.

The paper will pay between 3 percent and 3.75 percent depending on the maturity, according to the filing. The minimum investment is 30,000 euros.

Santander's long-term debt is rated AA by Fitch, Aa2 by Moody's and AA by Standard & Poor's.

With liquidity tight on Europe's interbank market and scarce windows of opportunity to issue covered bonds -- due to high borrowing costs related to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis -- some Spanish banks have turned to the European Central Bank for short-term loans and have waged a deposit war at home.

(Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

($1 = 0.725 Euros)