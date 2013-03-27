LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Cajamar Caja Rural has announced its intention to place a Spanish securitisation backed by loans to SMEs with investors, in a rare move for peripheral originators.

Deals from these jurisdictions post-crisis have mostly been retained for central bank repo as public funding costs have been too costly.

However, prices for European securitised bonds have rallied, which should assist the originator. Generic Spanish SME paper with a 3-year average life is quoted around 295bp, according to data compiled by JP Morgan analysts. This is slightly softer than in February, but still the lowest level since June 2008.

The new transaction, IM Cajamar Empresas 5, is EUR675m in size, of which EUR175m of fixed rate 1.7-year Class A1 bonds will be offered.

These carry ratings of A+/A from Fitch and DBRS, as does the retained EUR365m Class A2. A EUR135m CCC/CCC rated Class B will also be retained.

The originator and JP Morgan are joint arrangers, with the investment bank acting as sole lead manager on the offering. The transaction results from a reverse enquiry for a protected order on the Class A1.

The underlying pool is valued at EUR793.3m, with 15% of the loans paying fixed rate of interest and the remaining 85% being floating rate. There is no interest rate swap, however. Launch and pricing is expected the week commencing April 1. The announcement follows just a week after Cajamar bought back EUR115m of RMBS notes in its tender offer.

Post-crisis peripheral public securitisation volumes have been small, with only a limited number of Italian, Spanish and Portuguese deals conducted.

Italian issuance restarted at the end of 2010 with RMBS, and auto deals closed in 2012. There have also been some Spanish and Portuguese trades. Caixa Catalunya sold a government guaranteed Spanish SME trade in 2010 and Volkswagen priced its Driver Espana One auto trade in 2011, having been postponed from 2010.

From Portugal, recent placed transactions include consumer loan ABS Atlantes Finance 5 from Banif in July 2012 - the first public Portuguese ABS since 2007 - and Lusitano Synthetic from December 2012. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker)