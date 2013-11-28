MADRID Nov 28 Spain's parliament passed an
environmental impact law on Thursday that could open the door to
hydraulic fracturing or fracking, a controversial method of
extracting shale gas that has not been used used up to now in
the country.
The government said it would evaluate hydraulic fracturing,
the first mention in a Spanish law of the technology, which has
been banned in France and Bulgaria.
Lawmakers in the northern region of Cantabria had
unanimously voted in April to ban fracking on environmental
grounds, dashing the centre-right government's hopes to develop
a region believed to be rich in shale gas.
Spain, in the grips of a severe economic downturn marked by
high unemployment, imports around three-quarters of its energy
needs and fracking could help relieve its dependence on foreign
sources of fuel.
Early estimates indicate Spain has large shale gas reserves,
but environmentalists are concerned about the technology, which
involves injecting water and chemicals at high pressure into
underground rock formations.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Anthony Barker)