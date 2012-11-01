Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf to buy US-based Lightlife Foods
Feb 21 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc for $140 million and related costs.
MADRID Nov 1 Spain's stock market regulator said on Thursday it would extend a short-selling ban on securities for three months to Jan. 31 to discourage investors from trying to profit from the country's economic crisis.
The crisis has knocked over 8 percent off Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index over the past year. Big losses earlier this year led Spain, along with other European countries, to prohibit short-selling in July.
Feb 21 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc for $140 million and related costs.
* Concho Resources Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Repatha (evolocumab) receives european commission approval for new 420 mg single-dose delivery option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: