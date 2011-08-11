MADRID Aug 11 Spain's stock market regulator the CNMV said on Thursday it has banned short selling on financial stocks for 15 days from Aug. 11 and added it would extend the period if necessary.

"The situation of extreme volatility in European stock markets, especially for shares of financial entities, is clearly effecting the stability of the markets and can disrupt their ordered functioning," it said in statement. (Reporting by Paul Day; Edited by Judy Macinnes)