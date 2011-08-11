(Adds details on which companies are included; background)
MADRID Aug 11 Spain's stock market regulator,
the CNMV, said on Thursday it banned short selling on financial
stocks for 15 days from Aug. 11 and added it would extend the
period if necessary.
"The situation of extreme volatility in European stock
markets, especially for shares of financial entities, is
clearly affecting the stability of the markets and can disrupt
their ordered functioning," it said in statement.
The groups on which short trading is banned include
Santander (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC), Sabadell (SABE.MC),
Bankinter (BKT.MC), Banco Popular (POP.MC), Banca Civica
BCIV.MC, Banco de Valencia, Banesto BTO.MC, Banco Pastor
PAS.MC, Bankia (BKIA.MC), Caixabank (CABK.MC), CAM CAMH.MC,
Grupo Catalana de Occidente, Mapfre (MAP.MC), BME (BME.MC) and
Renta 4.
The announcement from the regulator came shortly after the
European Union's financial market regulator ESMA said Belgium,
France, Italy and Spain would pass new bans on short selling or
short positions after heavy volatility on EU stock markets.
(Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Andre Grenon)