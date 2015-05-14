MADRID May 14 Spain's High Court has suspended
a soccer players' strike after agreeing with a petition filed by
the professional soccer league (LFP) against a planned action by
the players' union (AFE) that threatened the final two match
days in La Liga.
The AFE had moved to strike from May 16 because it is
unhappy with a new law mandating collective bargaining for the
sale of rights to show soccer on television, prompting a
challenge by the LFP, which argued the action was illegal.
It remains unclear whether the remaining two rounds of La
Liga matches will be played as the Spanish soccer federation
(RFEF), which is also unhappy with the law, has said it will
suspend competition indefinitely from Saturday.
