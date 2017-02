MADRID, April 27 Spain will face no problems in financing its debt in 2012, an analyst from Standard and Poor's said on Friday, after the ratings agency cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches.

"Spain has issued 50 percent of its debt this year. We do no expect Spain to face problems in financing its debt for the rest of the year," the analyst said during a conference call with investors and journalists. (Reporting by Nigel Davies, writing by Julien Toyer,; editing by Fiona Ortiz)