China completes $1.15 trln investment in major projects by end-2016 -state planner
BEIJING, Feb 15 China completed 7.92 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion) worth of investment in major projects by end of 2016, the state planner said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Sept 19 Spain's credit rating is unlikely to be cut to non-investment grade in the near future, Standard and Poor's EMEA ratings chief told Reuters Television on Wednesday.
"We would find it unlikely that the rating would go down to non-investment grade in the near future. Obviously the future is uncertain and the challenges are huge and politically very difficult to overcome," Moritz Kraemer, EMEA head of sovereign ratings at Standard and Poor's, said in an interview.
"But, right now, especially with what we've seen from the ECB, the pre-conditions for success are somewhat higher than a month ago."
The rating agency currently rates Spain at BBB+, three notches above non-investment grade, or 'junk' status.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
* Central bank has signalled move to gradual policy tightening