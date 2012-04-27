* S&P cuts Spain by two notches, to BBB-plus
* Cites worries on budget deficit, ailing banks
* Spain says reforms not taken into consideration
* S&P calls European action to offset Spain's situation
MADRID/NEW YORK, April 26 Standard & Poor's on
Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches, citing
expectations the government finances will deteriorate even more
than previously thought as a result of a contracting economy and
an ailing banking sector.
The ratings agency, which downgraded Spain to BBB-plus from
A, also put a negative outlook on the credit and said Spain's
situation could deteriorate further unless ambitious measures
were taken at European level.
"We think risks are rising to fiscal performance and
flexibility, and to the sovereign debt burden, particularly in
light of the increased contingent liabilities that could
materialize on the government's balance sheet," S&P said in a
statement.
Moody's Investors Service rates Spain at A3 with a negative
outlook, and Fitch Ratings at A, also with a negative outlook.
It was the first downgrade for Spain since Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy took office in December.
A spokeswoman for Spain's Economy Ministry said the S&P move
did not properly reflect the impact that reforms announced by
the government would have on reactivating an economy which has
now entered in its second recession in three years.
"They haven't taken into consideration the reforms put
forward by the Spanish government, which will have a strong
impact on Spain's economic situation," Esther Barranco told
Reuters.
The new centre-right government has announced a raft of
reforms since being sworn in, including ones to make Spain's
rigid labour market more flexible, strengthen its banking sector
or prevent overspending in its highly devolved regions.
On Wednesday, the country's tightest budget since the 1970s
passed its first hurdle in parliament after disappointing
first-quarter figures fueled concerns the government would miss
targets for reining in its deficit.
EU MEASURES
Spain spooked debt markets last month by unilaterally
announcing a more modest budget deficit target. It has since
agreed with the European Union to reach 5.3 percent of Gross
Domestic Product this year and 3 percent by 2013, down from 8.5
percent of GDP in 2011.
But most economists view the task as being just impossible
to achieve.
S&P, which forecast a 6.2 percent deficit in 2012 and 4.8
percent in 2013, said the front-loading of fiscal austerity in
the country would likely exacerbate the numerous risks to growth
over the medium term.
Sonny Kapoor, Managing Director at Re-Define, an economic
think tank, said this would not be the last downgrade of both
Spain and other euro zone countries "as the austerity-first
approach starts to take its toll."
Several EU leaders backed a call on Thursday to aim the EU's
stalling economy towards growth, saying that concentrating on
budget savings alone could leave the continent in a prolonged
slump.
S&P called on euro zone countries to manage better the
sovereign debt crisis and said the Spanish economic outlook
could deteriorate further unless strong measures were adopted at
European level.
"Such measures at the eurozone level could include a greater
pooling of fiscal resources and obligations, possibly direct
bank support mechanisms to weaken the sovereign-bank links, and
a consolidation of banking supervision or a greater
harmonization of labor and wage policies," it said.
S&P also warned further downgrades could occur if it sees a
rise in the net general government debt to more than 80 percent
of GDP in the 2012-2014 period or political support for the
reform agenda wanes.
