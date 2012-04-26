NEW YORK, April 26 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus from A.

The ratings agency said it was assigning a negative outlook on the long-term rating, reflecting its view of the significant risks to Spain's economic growth and budgetary performance, and the impact this could have on the sovereign's creditworthiness. (Reporting By Burton Frierson; Editing by Leslie Adler)