Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, July 8 Spain's stock market regulator said energy and construction company Acciona will enter the Ibex blue-chip index of companies on July 20.
It will replace telecoms company Jazztel, which exits following its purchase by France's Orange. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order