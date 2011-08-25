* Ban originally implemented on Aug. 11

MADRID Aug 25 Spain's stock market regulator said on Thursday it was extending its ban on short selling in financial stocks to Sept. 30.

"This prohibition can be lifted before the deadline or can be renewed exceptionally if needed," the regulator said in statement.

The ban was originally put in place on Aug. 11.

The groups on which short trading is banned include Santander , BBVA , Sabadell , Bankinter , Banco Popular , Banca Civica , Banco de Valencia, Banesto , Banco Pastor , Bankia , Caixabank , CAM , Grupo Catalana de Occidente, Mapfre , BME and Renta 4. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Will Waterman)