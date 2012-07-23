Nigeria sells 400 bln naira bills to mop up money market liquidity
LAGOS, Feb 3 Nigeria's central bank sold about 400 billion naira ($1.27 billion) of Treasury bills on Friday, lifting the interbank lending rate up to 12 percent, traders said.
MADRID, July 23 Spain's stock market regulator banned short-selling on all Spanish securities on Monday for three months and said it may extend the ban beyond Oct. 23.
The ban, which will not apply to market makers, will apply to any operation on stocks or indexes, including cash operations, derivatives traded on platforms as well as OTC derivatives, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)
LAGOS, Feb 3 Nigeria's central bank sold about 400 billion naira ($1.27 billion) of Treasury bills on Friday, lifting the interbank lending rate up to 12 percent, traders said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up hiring, which likely gives the Trump administration a head start as it seeks to boost the economy and employment.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill., Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates slowly even as fiscal policies under President Donald Trump are likely to help push economic growth beyond sustainable levels, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Friday.