TREASURIES-Bonds steady before Yellen testimony

* Yellen to testify before Senate * Producer prices rise more than expected By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Tuesday as investors awaited testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for any new indication on when the U.S. central bank is likely to next raise interest rates. Yellen gives her semiannual Humphrey Hawkins testimony before lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. Investors reduced expectations of a rate hi