BRIEF-Golar LNG Ltd announces pricing of $350 mln of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Golar LNG Limited announces pricing of $350 million of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
MADRID, March 9 Spanish unions voted for a March 29 general strike on Friday after failing to reach a compromise with the government on a labour reform which makes it easier to fire workers and more difficult to implement inflation-linked salary hikes.
The reform is part of the centre-right government's measures to breathe life back into an economy that is probably already in recession and to encourage hiring in a country with an unemployment rate of 23 percent. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Golar LNG Limited announces pricing of $350 million of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Says that it received $20 million in new capital funding Source text for Eikon:
* Yellen to testify before Senate * Producer prices rise more than expected By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Tuesday as investors awaited testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for any new indication on when the U.S. central bank is likely to next raise interest rates. Yellen gives her semiannual Humphrey Hawkins testimony before lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. Investors reduced expectations of a rate hi