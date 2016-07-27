MADRID, July 27 Pilots at Spanish airline Air Europa will call off a strike originally planned for July 30 to Aug. 2, a spokeswoman for the pilots' union Sepla said on Wednesday.

The strike was called over grievances including the outsourcing of part of their fleet to another airline, Aernova, alleged discrimination against some pilots and a change in work schedules.

The spokeswoman gave no further details.

Spain is expecting a record number of tourists this year as holiday-makers shy away from regions suffering geopolitical tensions in northern Africa, the Middle East and Turkey. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)