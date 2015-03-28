MADRID, March 28 Spanish train marker Talgo is
aiming to make its stock market debut in May, in a share
flotation that would value the company at over 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said on
Saturday.
About 50 percent of the firm would be sold to investors if
it goes ahead, the source said, following a report earlier on
Saturday in Spanish newspaper Expansion.
Talgo declined to comment. Its shareholders include the
founding family, Oriol, and private equity firms Trilantic
Capital and MCH Private Equity.
JPMorgan, Santander and Nomura have been appinted to work on
Talgo's potential listing, another source close to the matter
had previously told Reuters.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by
Carlos Ruano and Greg Mahlich)