LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Spain's Electricity Deficit
Amortisation Fund (FADE) will have to raise an additional
EUR4.1bn in the bond market after the tariff deficits
accumulated by utility companies exceeded EUR5.6bn last year, a
draft law obtained by Reuters shows.
FADE, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, had already completed its
original funding programme earlier this year to repay the
deficits created by a gap in the cost of supplying power and the
state regulated tariffs charged to the end-user.
FADE, established by the government in 2010 to issue bonds
with the strength of an explicit and irrevocable sovereign
guarantee, is able to securitise tariff deficit receivables
until the end 2012, but cannot finance deficits accrued after
that.
"We have to issue EUR4bn more, so we will do our maths to
see how the programme must be extended," said a source close to
discussions at the Spanish treasury.
"Some legal changes may follow now in order to adapt the
prospectus to the new programme and guarantee size."
In total, the fund has issued bonds and private placements
totalling EUR20.7bn since its inception, which also includes
refinancing costs. So far this year, it has issued three
benchmark-sized deals, all of which were little changed on
Friday.
The amendment - which comes as part of a wholesale rethink
of how Spain tackles its ongoing problem of mismatched regulated
energy prices and costs - also includes a EUR4bn extension to
FADE's government guarantee, which currently stands at EUR22bn.
"An additional amount of EUR4bn will provide sufficient
margin to cover additional emission requirements and planned
refinancing during the FADE life," the draft law stated.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)