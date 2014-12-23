MADRID Dec 23 Montserrat Caballe, one of the
world's leading sopranos, has agreed to a fine of 250,000 euros
($305,000) and a symbolic six-month jail term to avoid trial in
a tax evasion case, the Spanish news agency Europa Press said on
Tuesday.
Caballe, 80, had been charged in April for failing to
declare some 500,000 euros ($690,000) of income in 2010. Because
the jail sentence is under two years, she will not have to spend
any time in prison.
A lyric soprano renowned for her performances of Italian
opera, she also collaborated with the late rock idol Freddie
Mercury on his hit album Barcelona - the city of her birth - and
the late tenor Luciano Pavarotti.
Spain has been cracking down on tax evasion as it attempts
to fill public coffers and rein in a large public deficit during
a prolonged economic crisis.
Caballe was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.8210 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Kevin
Liffey)